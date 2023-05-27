Today's Forecast: Another sunny day & the warm trend continues

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Our entire holiday weekend forecast is worthy of a five-star review! Bright blue, sunny skies are on tap for your Memorial Day Weekend, with high temperatures in the 80s. The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the lower 50s, with low wave heights anticipated all weekend. Overnight lows are mild, only dipping to the 50s. The warming trend continues through the week, with a few weather models hinting at our first 90-degree day of the year, by next week. Our dry stretch continues, as well. High pressure is expected to remain in control, slowly meandering through the Great Lakes region. Our next rain chances arrive late next week. A few hit-or-miss showers or thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds east light.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY/ MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a pop-up shower possible in the afternoon. Highs near 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chance of pop-up storm possible. Highs near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Chance of pop-up storm possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

