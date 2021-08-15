Today's Forecast: Another perfect day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Sunday! It's a cool start this morning, with many of us waking up in the mid to low 50s. Today's forecast is very similar to yesterday, with highs near 80, light winds and low humidity. Monday we may add a few clouds during the afternoon, but the nice stretch of West Michigan weather will continue. The humidity slowly climbs next week, becoming more noticeable Tuesday into Wednesday. By midweek there may be enough moisture that a few late day showers or storms will be possible. It's important to note that most of the time it will not be raining. I hope your weekend is great!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 80. Wind southeast near 5 mph, turning west at the lake.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 50s. Calm wind.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

