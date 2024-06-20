Today's Forecast: Another hot & humid day with pop up storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for most of West Michigan now extended through Saturday evening. Find ways to stay cool this week! High temperatures will be near 90 degrees both today and Friday, with pop-up showers and thunderstorms. A cold front passes late Saturday evening through early Sunday, bringing a small wave of relief. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Sunday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible due to the passing cold front, as well. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop late due to a passing cold front. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a better chance for showers and storms in the morning. "Cooler" temps with daytime highs only pushing the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the lower 80s.

