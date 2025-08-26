Today's Forecast; Another cool day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Unseasonably cool air will continue to flow into the Great Lakes for the next couple of days, meaning more "fall preview" days are ahead with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Average highs this time of year are near 80 degrees. Mornings will also be on the cooler side-upper 40s to mid 50s. Open those windows overnight! Isolated to scattered lake effect / lake enhanced rain showers are possible again today but most areas will remain dry for much of the day. We may even see a couple of waterspouts on Lake Michigan with the colder air coming across the relatively warmer waters of the lake. Temperatures slowly moderate through late week, with highs back in the mid to upper 70s as we head into the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and cool. Chance of a shower. Highs near 70. Winds: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cool and quiet. Decreasing cloudiness. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Breezy and cooler with scattered showers. Chance isolated thundershower. Highs near 70-degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: (LABOR DAY). Partly cloudy, Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80-degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube