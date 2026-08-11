Today's Forecast: Afternoon thunderstorms likely, some strong/severe

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: After record-setting rainfall early Monday, this unsettled weather pattern continues. A stalled front sitting along the Michigan/Indiana state line will be the focus for more thunderstorm development this afternoon, and some storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds are the primary threat. Southwest lower Michigan is in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) today, and south of I-96 is in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5). More isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday into the Thursday as well, especially south. Friday looks to be the best chance at a fully dry day before Another system moves in over the weekend with more rain and storms. Temperatures will be in the 80s through Friday and then fall into the 70s this weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms. Some strong to severe possible. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW 5 - 10

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy. A few storms possible south of I-94. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: Light

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

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