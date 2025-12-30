Today's Forecast; Afternoon Snow Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A few flurries and light snow showers are lingering this morning, but most areas will see quiet and cold conditions this morning. Another round of snow arrives with a "Clipper" system this afternoon into the evening. It won't be as windy as Monday morning, but conditions will become slippery for the afternoon and evening commute. Another round of snow is likely for Wednesday; with many places picking up an additional 2-5" of snow. The overall pattern remains cold through the weekend, which means that even though it wasn't a "White Christmas"; West Michigan is enjoying a "White New Year"! Afternoon highs will run about 10-degrees below average, with highs in the low 20s. With a northwesterly breeze, wind chills will likely hold in the single digits and teens.

TODAY: Breezy and Cold with snow showers; especially during the afternoon and evening. 1-3" Likely Highs in the mid-20s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Lows near 20-degrees. Winds: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: (New Years Eve) Cold with snow showers. 2-5" Likely: heaviest west and southwest of Grand Rapids Highs in the mid-20s Winds: W-NW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: (New Years Day) Very cold. Highs near 20-degrees

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the low 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube