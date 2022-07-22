Today's Forecast: Abundant sunshine, hot, and humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Friday, West Michigan! Sunshine returns in full blast for today, along with abundant heat and humidity! High temperatures will soar to the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms develop overnight, lasting into Saturday. There will be two waves of showers and storms on Saturday, one in the morning and one in the late evening. There is a MARGINAL risk for severe weather for all of West Michigan on Saturday, with the main threats including strong wind gusts and hail. Scattered rain showers persist into Sunday. Cooler, more comfortable air filters in starting next week. Your work week kicks off with mostly sunny skies and low humidity for Monday and Tuesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms develop. West-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Two waves of showers and storms, one in the morning and one in the evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and low humidity. Highs in the lower 80s.

