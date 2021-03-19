Tonight's Forecast: Clear and chilly

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: High pressure builds into the region this weekend leading to an abundance of sunshine. Thanks to the high being directly overhead tonight, expected some colder temperatures. Frost is possible on the windshields when you wake up. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the weekend, with upper 50s on Saturday and middle 60s on Sunday. The wind will become more noticeable by Monday and at times be gusty out of the south. The next chance of rain doesn't show up until late Tuesday or Wednesday. Spring officially arrives Saturday at 5:37 AM! Have a great weekend!

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the middle 20s. Light & variable winds.

SATURDAY: Sunny with temperatures about 10° above normal. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild! Highs in the low/mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm! Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with continued warmth. Highs in the lower 60s. Rain showers are expected to develop late.