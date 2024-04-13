Today's Forecast: Abundant sunshine and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Winds have diminished a bit overnight, as well as clearing skies, making way for a sunny Weekend! Most of the weekend will be dry with sunshine, too. Wind gusts at times will be up to 25 mph both Saturday and Sunday. We are tracking isolated sprinkle chances overnight Saturday into Sunday. Any moisture will be minimal, if any, as the main line of showers misses us to the north and east. Saturday's temperatures get into the middle/upper 50s, but jump back to the low 70s for afternoon highs through Tuesday, when our next system approaches. Showers and storms look to develop Tuesday afternoon and last through Wednesday evening, with some stronger storms possible. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing showers and storm north of U.S.-10 may leave a sprinkle along and north of I-96, otherwise partly cloudy. lows in the middle 40s. Wind shifts from northwest to south.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs around 70.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 60s around 70.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs around 70.

