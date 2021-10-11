Today's Forecast: A warm and breezy day, with thunderstorms late this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Your work week begins with the continuation of warm weather and breezy winds. Monday will be dry through the day, with a mix of sun and clouds. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are anticipated later Monday evening. West Michigan currently falls under a slight risk for severe weather. The potential threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. High temperatures remain in the low 80s on Monday, placing West Michigan in a well above-average zone. Cooler air works in behind this system for Tuesday with readings topping out in the middle 60s along with some lingering scattered showers. A warmer phase is in store again for Tuesday and Wednesday before temps drop off Friday and into next weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Shower and thunderstorm chance increases during the evening. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Highs in the lower 80s. South to southeast winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong to severe side. Lows in the lower 60s.

TOMORROW / TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the low/middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube