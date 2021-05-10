Today's Forecast: A stray shower possible with a mix of sun and clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Expect partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures dropping back into the low to mid 30s by daybreak. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been posted once again for low temperatures between 32 and 36 degrees. More frost and freeze concerns show up early on Tuesday and Wednesday morning as well. Overall, a quiet week is ahead with no big storm systems expected while a slow warm-up gets going for Wednesday and beyond. Temperatures should be near 70 degrees by next weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with A.M. frost. Highs in the middle 50s. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Frost and freeze conditions develop again. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Another frosty morning. Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A stray sprinkle or shower possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s with overnight frost and freeze conditions again.

WEDNESDAY: Frosty start; otherwise mostly sunny and nicer! Highs in the lower/middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

