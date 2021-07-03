Today's Forecast: A stellar and sunny Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: High pressure is in control through Saturday, delivering plenty of sun and relatively low humidity. Dew points start to increase for the second half of the weekend, along with increasing temperatures. Highs on Sunday, the 4th of July, will push toward 90 degrees with that muggy feeling. Remember to hydrate and find ways to beat the heat on Sunday! The heat and humidity lasts through Monday and while the most of Monday will be dry, showers after sunset are possible. The greatest chance for showers and storms arrives for the middle of the week. Have a safe and fun holiday weekend!

TODAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humidity building. Overnight lows in the low 60s.

4th OF JULY: Partly cloudy and humid again. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and still humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers and storms. A bit humid with highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 80s.

