Today's Forecast: A perfect summer Saturday, enjoy the sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Warm and sunny today! Temperatures begin to downturn in September, so enjoy our sunny and 80 degree days before we're shivering! Today we'll have mostly sunny skies with highs topping the low 80s. Tomorrow mugginess builds in, as highs rise to the upper 80s. The chance for rain develops late Sunday night, extending into Monday and Tuesday. To kick off your work week we'll see chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms, however behind the precipitation, cooler temperatures await. The beginning of September starts off with mid 70s and partly cloudy skies. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds are light and variable out of the east southeast.

TONIGHT: Clear and seasonable. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds out of the southeast between 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Rain develops late at night. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Another mostly cloudy day with chances for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: More of the same! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

