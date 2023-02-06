Today's Forecast: A mix of sun & clouds with increasing winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Moments of sunshine return again on today with highs in the mid 30s and light winds. Snow will melt at a solid rate, so expect a slushy and wet ground throughout this week. Cloud cover increases Monday night ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered rain showers Tuesday morning through the mid afternoon. Not a ton of moisture in this system, but most areas will receive around a tenth of an inch of rain. There is a slight chance of mix precipitation near Big Rapids and areas north Tuesday morning. Wednesday looks dry with some sunshine early, but the next system moves in late Wednesday night heading into Thursday. Thursday and Friday’s system is looking much wetter than Tuesday's event. A transition from rain over to snow is possible Thursday into Friday as temperatures fall back to the 30s by the weekend. We'll see temperatures slip back into a seasonal pattern by the end of the week but overall staying above average for this time of year. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s but rising leading into Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance of scattered light rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance of a transition from rain over to snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of rain or snow. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonal. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube