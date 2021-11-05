Today's Forecast: A mix of cloud cover and a bit warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A chilly start to the day but we will have some improvements today, with a mix of sun and clouds and a bit milder temperatures around 50 degrees. This mix of sun and clouds continues into the weekend, with readings rebounding into the lower to mid 50s Saturday and to near 60 degrees on Sunday. It stays mild and dry with above average temperatures into the middle of next workweek. Better rain chances don’t return until next Thursday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 50 degrees. Southwest to south winds at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s. South southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees. Southwest to south winds at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a likely chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

