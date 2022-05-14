Today's Forecast: A.M. sunshine, scattered storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A cold front shifts into West Michigan today and perhaps firing the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the showers and thunderstorms are expected to ramp up by late morning/early afternoon, but a few sprinkles can't be ruled out before then. West Michigan currently falls under a MARGINAL risk for some severe storms with hail and wind being the primary threats. Widespread, prolonged storms are not likely from this event. Outside of a light sprinkle or shower, we expect to stay dry for the Amway Riverbank Run. The chance for spotty light rain showers continues into Sunday and Monday, with a large part of both days being dry. Along with the chance for precipitation, the cold front will bring cooler temperatures for next week. High temperatures are anticipated to return to the middle 60s for Monday and Tuesday. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise clouds thicken with the chance of a few scattered showers/storms, especially along/east of U.S. 131. Some may be strong to severe with hail/wind as the primary threats. Highs around 80 Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A shower or storm is possible. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Chance of passing shower. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

