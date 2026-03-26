Today's Forecast: A.M. sunshine, P.M. scattered storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After some morning sunshine, strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and early evening as a strong cold front arrives. Showers will move in during the early to mid afternoon, with thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon and early evening as temperatures soar into 60s. We've issued a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY for today! The best chance of strong/severe storms will be south of Grand Rapids closer to I-94 between about 4 PM and 9 PM. There is a MARGINAL RISK (level 1/5) south of Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo, but a SLIGHT RISK (level 2/5) along/south of the I-94 corridor. Large hail is the main threat, but wind gusts and/or an isolated tornado is possible closer to the Michigan Indiana border. Our weekend looks dry and quiet, but cooler with temperatures back in to the 40s for highs and 20s in the mornings. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 40s. Longer range forecasts indicate we may see temperatures well above normal as we head into the first week of April, along with a more active pattern.

TODAY: FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming cloudy with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with large hail. Gusty winds or an isolated tornado possible along/south of I-94 closer to the Michigan Indiana border possible. The best chance for more widespread severe storms will be south of Michigan. Highs in the low/mid 60s early, then gradually fall through the afternoon. Winds southwest/north at 5 to15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers/storms, otherwise gradual clearing overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds north at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, perhaps a few thundershowers. Highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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