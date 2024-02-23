Today's Forecast: A.M. sunshine, P.M. clouds thicken

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Sharply cooler temperatures are on tap for today and Saturday. That said, it will be a brief cool down. Another warm up starts next week on Sunday as high temperatures climb back to the 50s and lower 60s. If the forecast holds, 2024 will have brought us the warmest February on record. Skies will be dry on Sunday and Monday, before a larger system develops. This system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with the warmest air of the week. Colder air wraps into West Michigan on Wednesday, transitioning rain back over to snow. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but the clouds will thicken and lower this afternoon along/behind a strong cold front. It's possible we see a passing snow shower or few flurries into the evening, but no accumulation is expected. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds...perhaps a passing snow shower or few flurries, otherwise becoming clear and cold overnight. Lows in the teens. Winds north-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the low/middle 30s. Winds variable at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Unseasonably warm! Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube