Today's Forecast: A.M. sunshine, P.M. clouds and showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The next round of rain arrives this afternoon, lasting through part of the overnight hours tonight. Severe weather is not likely, but a few thunderstorms are possible, especially from Grand Rapids southward. Cooler air and dry skies settle in for Friday and Saturday. Saturday's high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s. We are concerned with a potential frost/freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning. If you planning on planting a garden, it's usually best to wait until after Mother's Day weekend. That's a general rule of thumb here in West Michigan. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers. Cooler too. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers through the evening and part of the overnight hours. A rumble of thunder also possible. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Some early morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, still cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 60.

