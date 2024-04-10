Today's Forecast: A.M. sun, increasing P.M. clouds

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with the cloud cover gradually increasing through the afternoon. Highs again in the upper 60s near 70. Another moisture-laden weather system tracking up from the south and west will deliver soaking rains beginning late tonight and continuing into Friday midday. There may be a few thunderstorms, but severe weather is not likely. Strong winds will also accompany this system with breezy conditions on Thursday, and downright windy conditions behind it on Friday. We will cool down to the upper 40s with wind gusts up to 45 mph on Friday. We are looking at a widespread 1" to 2"+ of rain or more across West Michigan with the rain moving in this week. We will dry out for Saturday, with a pop up shower or storm possible Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but gradually increasing P.M. clouds. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with a chance of late evening showers, but rain develops overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler with steady to moderate rain likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds northeast/north at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy, blustery, and cool with rain likely...mainly in the morning through about midday. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds gusts to 45 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 60.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and unseasonably warm. Chance of a few showers or t'storm. Highs around 70.

