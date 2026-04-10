Today's Forecast: A.M. showers, P.M. drier and mostly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our morning rain showers today will exit by mid/late morning, but the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the low/mid 50s. Saturday will be the best day of the week to be outside, with sunshine and highs around 60. More unsettled weather is likely Sunday into early next week, with several rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms as highs push into the 70s. The best chance for thunderstorms is Tuesday, and the Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting West Michigan in a severe weather outlook. Keep an eye on any rivers, streams, or creeks near your home. FLOOD WARNINGS for high river levels continue along the Grand River from Robinson Township, Comstock Park, and Lowell, the Muskegon River in Newaygo County, and the Thornapple River in Barry County. Click here for the latest river flood information from the NWS. We expect flooding concerns to mount (again) next week with another 2" to 4" of rain possible from Sunday through Thursday.

TODAY: Morning clouds and rain showers, otherwise drier in the afternoon and mostly cloudy. Evening clearing. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds northwest/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with showers/storms likely...mainly in the morning as a warm front lifts into the state. Highs in in the low/mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Chance showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms likely. Highs around 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube