Today's Forecast: A.M. fog, otherwise partly cloudy and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Areas of fog are likely this morning, otherwise look for partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and mild temperatures today with highs around 70. Highs will approach 70 again Tuesday, and slip into the 60s for the rest of the week. "Average" highs are now in the lower 60s, so temperatures will likely be 5 to 10 degrees above average through this week and into the weekend. Temperatures early Thursday morning may drop into the 30s in some inland areas, creating the best chance for areas of frost. At this point, widespread frost is not a concern for much of this week, as morning temperatures (other than Thursday morning) will hold in the 40s to near 50 through much of the week. Unfortunately, most of the Lower Peninsula remains in a moderate to severe drought, but we do have rain chances coming up this week, especially and we move toward the weekend. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Highs around 70. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild with highs around 70. Chance of showers afternoon midnight. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise afternoon sunshine. Cooler too. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds thicken late with a chance of night showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with rain showers likely. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube