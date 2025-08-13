Today's Forecast: A.M. fog, mostly sunny, gradually less humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Areas of morning fog possible after the rain we had on Tuesday, otherwise becoming mostly sunny, pleasant, and gradually less humid through the day. A comfortable air mass settles into the Great Lakes behind a cold front today and tomorrow with slightly cooler and much less humid air. We may also see more Canadian wildfire smoke as high pressure to our north filters in air from Canada. The break from the heat and humidity will be short-lived as highs rebound back into the upper 80s and low 90s by late week. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog possible. otherwise becoming mostly sunny and gradually less humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers. Warm and muggy. Highs in the upper 80s.

