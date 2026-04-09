Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds/showers, P.M. mostly sunny

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The warmup continues through the rest of the week, even as a cold front passes through this morning! Chance of a few light showers this morning, otherwise we expect sunshine this afternoon with highs around 60. Another round of steadier rain arrives tonight into Friday morning with rain totals between .50" to 1". Saturday will be the best day of the week to be outside, with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 (near average). More unsettled weather is likely Sunday into early next week, with rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms as highs push into the 70s. Keep an eye on any rivers, streams, or creeks near your home. FLOOD WARNINGS for high river levels continue along the entire Grand River from Robinson Township to Ionia, the Muskegon River in Newaygo County, and the Thornapple River in Barry County. Click here for the latest river flood information from the NWS. We expect flooding concerns to mount (again) next week with another 2" to 3" of rain possible from Sunday through Wednesday.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few light morning rain showers, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon. Highs around 60. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, but becoming cloudy overnight with rain developing. Thunder possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds northwest/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and rain likely, otherwise drier in the afternoon with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds north/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and unseasonably warm with showers/storms likely. Highs in in the low/mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Chance showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

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