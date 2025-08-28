Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, sct'd showers, some P.M. sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Unseasonably cool air continues flowing into the Great Lakes. Average highs this time of year are around 79 degrees. A cold front dropping in from Canada this morning will bring us our only chance of rain through the holiday weekend. Rain totals with the front don't look to exceed a quarter inch. We're dry by the early afternoon today, so no trouble for high school football games this evening! Temperatures slowly moderate Friday into the holiday weekend, with highs back in the mid to upper 70s and dry conditions. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with a few showers and thundershowers possible through the morning. Some afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: (LABOR DAY). Partly cloudy, Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

