Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, rain/snow shower, P.M. sun and warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We begin a warm up today as the wind switches to the south, then stay warm through the rest of the week in the 50s and low 60s. Rain chances return Thursday and Friday, with rain totals around a third to half an inch. More unsettled weather is likely during the late weekend and early next week. Highs next week look to push 70 or better, but with increased rain chances too. Make sure if you live close to a river, stream, or creek, keep an eye on it. River levels are running highs and we have several FLOOD WARNINGS in effect...especially along the entire Grand River from Robinson Twp to Ionia, the Muskegon River in Newaygo County, and the Thornapple River in Barry County. Click here for the latest river flood information from the NWS.

TODAY: Morning clouds, perhaps a passing rain/snow shower, otherwise afternoon sunshine, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts 30/35.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and mild. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Few morning rain showers, otherwise breezy with afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Few morning rain showers, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Chance showers/storms. Highs in in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Chance showers/storms. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

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