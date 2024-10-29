Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, P.M. sun, windy, record warmth

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Get ready for a big warm-up this week accompanied by a few chances for showers. Near record warmth is expected today and Wednesday and the winds ramp up from the south and west driving our temperatures into the mid/upper 70s to near 80! We'll also have chances of rain on Thursday (Halloween) as the cold front comes through. Forecast models show the best chance of rain on Halloween will be in the morning and early afternoon, with drier trends towards trick-or-treating time. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 10 A.M. through 6 P.M. for Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan Counties. Winds will gust in these locations to 45 mph. Morning clouds with early scattered showers/storms, otherwise afternoon sunshine. Windy and unseasonably warm with near record high temperatures. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

THURSDAY / HALLOWEEN: Cloudy with showers likely, especially the first part of the day. Showers taper off by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s early, then falling through the day.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

