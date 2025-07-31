Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, P.M. sun, cooler, less humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A statewide AIR QUALITY ADVISORY is in effect today due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Beginning today and continuing the next several days our air conditioners can finally get a break as a much cooler, drier, less humid humid air mass filters in. Highs the next few days will only be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows the next several mornings will be comfortable in the 50s. In fact, a beautiful stretch of weather is in store from this afternoon through Monday. Enjoy! We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds with a few light lingering showers south/east of Grand Rapids, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cooler and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortably cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer, more humid. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

