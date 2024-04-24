Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, P.M. sun, cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Mostly sunny and cooler today. Highs in the lower 50s. We will warm back to around 70 or better this weekend, but more showers and thunderstorms are likely as a frontal system stalls out over the region. We will watch for a few stronger storms on Saturday, but it won't be an all day event. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Morning clouds and breezy, becoming mostly sunny and cooler this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT...Clear and cold with areas of frost and freezing temperatures. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds east light.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. P.M. and nighttime showers likely. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Windy and warm. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

