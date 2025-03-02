Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, P.M. sun, cool and quiet

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will feature a return to at least partial sunshine by this afternoon and not as much wind, although highs will remain "below average" around 30 degrees. The cold air won't last long as another warm up is on the horizon for the first half of this week. Monday will be dry with highs in the lower 40s. The next storm system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday, likely coming as mostly rain through Wednesday afternoon. Rain changes over to snow by late Wednesday night as colder air arrives, but accumulations look to be minimal at this time for most of our area. Winds will become quite gusty Wednesday into Thursday. The track of this system will need to be watched, as accumulating snow may be possible if this system moves further south/east of Michigan. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Morning clouds, but afternoon sunshine. Cool and quiet. Highs around 30. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the teens. Winds south light.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with rain developing. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. Chance of a wintry mix later in the day and at night. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, but windy and sharply cooler. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Cool and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

