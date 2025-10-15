Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds and showers, late day clearing

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Very light showers will move through early this morning in some areas with amounts less than a tenth of an inch to just a trace. Better rain chances happen this weekend. Highs slip into the low to mid 60s for the rest of the week. "Average" highs are now in the lower 60s, so this is still a few degrees above average. Temperatures early Thursday morning may drop into the 30s in some inland areas, creating the best chance for areas of frost. Unfortunately, most of the Lower Peninsula remains in a moderate to severe drought. Widespread rain is in the forecast for Saturday, Saturday night, and into Sunday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday as well. Totals will be about a half in in many spots. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates

TODAY: Morning clouds with a few light showers, otherwise some late day clearing possible. Cooler too. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Some thunderstorms possible. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with a chance of morning rain showers. Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

