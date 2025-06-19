Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds and showers, late day clearing

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid/upper 70s and less humid. Look for morning cloudiness and a few light lingering showers before we see some late day clearing. Friday looks mostly dry with highs in the low/mid 80s, but a stray shower/storm is possible tonight from Grand Rapids to the north/west. We also have the chance of a few more isolated to scattered storms on Friday in some areas, some of which could be marginally severe with hail and wind. A hot weekend is ahead with a chance of some storms Saturday morning, otherwise a heat wave starts with highs near 90 or better from Saturday through Tuesday next week. Feels like temperatures will be soaring into the 100s those days, so make sure you stay cool and hydrated! The overall pattern hints at much warmer than "average" through the last week of June. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning cloudy and a few light lingering showers, then becoming partly cloudy late in the day, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Chance of an isolated to scattered shower/storm from Grand Rapids to the north/west. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of a shower/storm. Slight chance of severe from Grand Rapids to the north/west. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of morning showers/storms, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and HOT! Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values at 100 or higher.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. HOT! Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values at 100 or higher.

