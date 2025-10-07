Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds and showers, but some late day clearing

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: TODAY IS A WEATHER READY ALERT DAY. After a "Summer-like" weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s (near record levels), a sharply cooler airmass will settles in beginning today! Rain showers and a few thunderstorms continue off/on this morning, but should move out by late morning/early afternoon. The showers are coming with significantly colder air, dropping high temperatures into the "seasonable sixties" through much of the week. Areas of frost will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds, lingering showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Otherwise, gradual late afternoon clearing is possible. Sharply cooler too. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Patchy frost in outlying locations possible. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds north at 6 to 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Areas of morning frost possible, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of an isolated P.M./night shower. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low 70s.

