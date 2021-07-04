Today's Forecast: A hot and humid Independence Day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Get ready for a spike in heat and humidity this Independence Day! Highs push toward 90 degrees today, and it will likely feel warmer than that. Finding ways to stay cool and hydrated is a necessity today. Muggy and warm conditions last through Monday and while the most of Monday will be dry, showers around and after sunset are possible. The greatest chance for showers and storms arrives for the middle of the week. While temperatures will come down a bit, it stays humid into Wednesday. Have a safe and fun holiday weekend!

4th OF JULY: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy overnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and still humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

