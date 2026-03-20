Today's Forecast: A few sprinkles but much warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: Today is the first day of Spring and we will see mild temperatures to go along with it. A weak system is moving through the area today and it could bring a few sprinkles mainly north of Grand Rapids early. Outside of that, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. The vernal equinox officially happens at 10:46 A.M. today. It's the exact time the sun is directly overhead of the equator, and marks the start of Fall for the southern hemisphere. Saturday will be a great Spring day as well with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s! A cold front Sunday brings the chance for some light rain but it will not be a washout. Temperatures fall by Monday into the 40s but there are no major weather systems on the horizon at this time. Early next week, mornings will be in the upper 20s and afternoons in the mid 40s to around 50, which is close to average for this time of year.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles possible. Highs in the lower to middle 50s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 15 gusting to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds from NE at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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