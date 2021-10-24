Today's Forecast: Thick morning fog and a chilly start

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: It's a chilly and foggy start to your Sunday! A Frost Advisory is in effect for locations east of US-131 until 9 a.m. Sunday morning due to temperatures diving into the lower 30s. Take your time while traveling this morning, as visibility is significantly reduced for most. Clouds will be on the increase today, as another system arrives late this afternoon and evening. Widespread, steady rain showers and strong winds are anticipated tonight and all day on Monday. High temperatures for today stay in the lower 50s, while highs on Monday will only have readings in the upper 40s. Have a safe weekend, West Michigan!

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light east winds to begin, becoming stronger in the evening.

TONIGHT: Widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Winds east / northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Some wind gusts exceeding 25 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with steady rain showers likely. Northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

