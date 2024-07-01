Today's Forecast: A cool start with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Dew point temperatures are back in the 40s, providing cooler, drier, more refreshing air mass again today with highs in the low to mid 70s. We plan on dry conditions with plenty of sunshine this afternoon before more showers and storms chances work into the holiday week. Tuesday will welcome back the 80s along with shower and storm chances in the evening leading into Wednesday morning. Humidity returns on Wednesday as well. Thankfully, the 4th of July is trending dry! Stay alert with FOX 17 News for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Full sunshine and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon / evening. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY / 4th of July: Partly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower in southern communities. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of a shower / storm. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for a shower / storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

