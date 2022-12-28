Today's Forecast: A bit warmer with a mix of sun and clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Brace yourself for another cold morning, West Michigan! Kicking off temperatures in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies. A true flip in the forecast is in store for the rest of the work week though with warmer temperatures, strong winds, and widespread to scattered rain showers. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for today, with high temperatures in the upper 30s. It gets even warmer for tomorrow and Friday, with high temperatures rising to the upper 40s. Cloud cover creeps back in for Thursday, along with a major meltdown of our current snow buildup. Fog and drizzle is likely to develop with snow quickly melting. Take it easy while traveling, as well, as roads are expected to be slick and slushy at times. Our next system develops late tomorrow night, initially bringing light sprinkles/drizzle. Widespread to scattered rain showers are possible on Friday, with a few showers possible for Saturday and early Sunday. Rain showers are most likely south and east of Grand Rapids on Saturday and Sunday. In combination of the warm temperatures and rain chances, there are concerns for flooding and ice jams on local rivers. Next week brings another system of rain showers starting late Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds from the south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with fog and drizzle developing. Lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Foggy and drizzle conditions likely, with mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain overnight. Highs in the middle to upper 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Flooding concerns due to warmer temperatures creating snow melt. Highs pushing the upper 40s.

SATURDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy with the chance of rain showers, especially south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs near 40 degrees.

SUNDAY / NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with the chance of light rain showers, especially south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry through the day. The chance for rain develops late in the evening. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs at 50 degrees.

