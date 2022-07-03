Today's Forecast: Warm, sunny, and pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Sunshine will be in full force for your Sunday, along with lower humidity and low swim risks on Lake Michigan. High temperatures remain in the middle 80s. Humidity sweeps back into West Michigan for Independence Day, where conditions will become muggy and hot by the afternoon. Dry skies are anticipated for the majority of Monday, before the chance of showers and thunderstorms returns late Monday night. There is currently a MARGINAL risk for severe storms late Monday. It's the perfect holiday weekend to soak in the sun and spend time with family and friends! The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into Tuesday, with a few stray showers possible on Wednesday and Thursday. The month of June has been predominately dry with below normal precipitation, so we're welcoming in any rain chance at this point! High temperatures are likely to stay in the 80s all of next week. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light, variable winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

4th of JULY: Partly cloudy and muggy with increasing clouds in the evening. A chance for showers or storms in the evening and overnight hours. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the middle 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

