Sunday's Forecast: Wintry, stormy, and windy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: A very strong storm system will move through the Great Lakes region Sunday to Monday. This will bring some wintry mix early Sunday to West Michigan. There could be some slick roads to begin the day north of I-96. The wintry component of the system will end this morning. A warm front is forecast to come through the area and that will push temperatures into the 50s and 60s this afternoon. A powerful cold front will then arrive this evening and with it a round of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe weather with wind gusts of 60 mph being possible. Outside of the storms, it will be a very windy day with gusts of 40-50 mph possible, especially early. Once the cold front goes by, much colder air comes into the area late tonight into Monday morning. This will allow lake effect snow showers to develop with a few inches of accumulation appearing likely, especially west of U.S. 131. Monday will be much colder with breezy conditions and scattered snow showers.

SUNDAY: WEATHER READY ALERT : A chance of some early morning snow showers or light icy mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong to possibly severe. Damaging wind gusts are the main threats, especially from Grand Rapids southward. This is all part of a major winter storm across northern lower Michigan and the upper peninsula. Highs around 60. Winds southeast/south at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 35/40 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: WEATHER READY ALERT: Showers and thunderstorms are likely early. A few storms could be severe. Colder air comes after midnight causing rain to change to snow. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: WEATHER READY ALERT: Cloudy and windy with early morning rain changing to snow showers. 2" to 4" of snow possible along/west of U.S. 131. Sharply colder with temperatures falling into the 20s by afternoon. Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. Travel impacts likely.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with lake effect snow showers early. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube