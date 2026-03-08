Sunday's Forecast: Warm and windy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: West Michigan will get a break from the active weather both Sunday and Monday with temperatures remaining well above average for this time of year. Sunday will be a very windy day with winds from west/southwest at 15-25 mph. There will be some gusts near 40 mph late in the morning to early afternoon. The day will start off cloudy but clouds will gradually break up and reveal some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. Sunday night is quiet with lows in the 40s. Monday's weather will the nicest we have seen in a long time. Lots of sunshine is expected with temperatures reaching the mid to possibly upper 60s. Some places may get close to record highs for the day. All good things come to an end, however, as a strong storm system is forecast to come in later Tuesday. This will bring some rain and storms Tuesday night. There is a small risk for a few stronger storms which will be something to keep an eye on. Eventually, the system will pull in some colder air on Wednesday and we may see rain change to snow during that day. The rest of the week is then much colder but more seasonable for this time of year.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts could be near 40 mph at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds die down. Lows in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance for rain showers, especially in the evening at at night. Thunderstorms likely Tuesday night. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to snow in the afternoon. Cooler too. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

