Sunday's Forecast; Breezy and Cold; Partial Sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A breezy and colder Sunday is on tap across West Michigan, along with some sunshine. Highs will drop back into the 20s on Sunday, with wind chills in the low-teens. Another system will produce snow changing to a wintry mix on Monday, with highs in the mid-30s. The pattern becomes much quieter starting Tuesday, and much warmer. Highs will be in the 40s for much of Christmas Week!

TODAY: WINTER SOLSTICE 10:03AM Partly cloudy. Breezy and colder. Highs in the upper-20s. WINDS; W-NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Lows in the teens. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Snow develops, changing to a wintry mix. Highs in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Quiet. Highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 40-degrees. Chance of a few rain showers toward evening.

THURSDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid-40ss.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid-40s

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube