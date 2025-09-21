Strong Saturday Night Storms

WEST MICHIGAN — Strong thunderstorms have developed in portions of West Michigan along a warm front that is lifting into the region.

These storms have prompted National Weather Service officials to issue Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Ottawa and Kent Counties, due to the potential for strong gusty winds to go along with locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

The warnings were allowed to expire as the storms quickly moved to the northeast.

More active weather is likely over the next 24-36 hours.

Stay with Fox 17 online and the Weather Ready Team for more updates.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube