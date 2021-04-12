Today's Forecast: Our warmest day this week occurs today

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies today with a passing shower or two possible. The pattern stays pretty similar the next few days with times of breaks in the clouds, but also times of more prominent cloud cover and even a few sprinkles or light showers. Currently, the best chance for rain appears to be on Wednesday as an upper-level low pressure system is directly over the state. Large amounts of rainfall will not occur, but occasional wet weather is likely through midweek before drier conditions settle in for Thursday and Friday. Though no big storms are on the horizon, an isolated shower becomes possible again next weekend. A cooler theme to the forecast is in charge for the foreseeable future.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A shower possible. Highs around 60. West winds at 10 to 15 mph with some higher gusts.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A shower possible early. Lows in the lower 40s. West-southwest winds at 5 to10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 50s. West-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.