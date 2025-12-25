Christmas Day Forecast

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Cool and quiet conditions will prevail across West Michigan as Christmas Day will be dry from start to finish. There is the potential for icy travel conditions very early Friday morning as a system moves through the area. Even if there is a period of freezing rain, slightly warmer temperatures will allow the icy morning precipitation to change-over to mainly rain. Dry air returns for Saturday, with another round of rain likely developing later Saturday night into Sunday. At this point, Sunday's precipitation could be mostly rain, with highs back in the low 40s. Sharply colder air arrives later Sunday into Monday, with tumbling temperatures and rain changing to snow later Sunday night into Monday. This colder air will likely grip West Michigan through the end of next week. The colder air will come with periods of snow showers and highs in the 20s.

TODAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Cool and quiet. Partial sunshine at times. Highs in the upper 30s Winds: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Freezing rain or an icy mix arrives early Friday morning, with lows near 30-degrees. Winds: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: An icy morning, with an icy mix or freezing rain changing to rain by midday. Drying out during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NE-NE 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

SUNDAY: Rain likely with highs in the low-40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain changing to snow with falling afternoon and evening temperatures. Highs in the mid-30s

MONDAY: Chance snow showers. Sharply colder. Highs in the low-20s.

TUESDAY: Cold with a few snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold with a few snow showers. High: 30

