The impact of Tuesday night's severe storms as seen through your photos

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A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton Buchholz WXMI

A photo of lightning in Kentwood during severe storms on April 16, 2026. Picture provided by Danielle Evett. WXMI

A photo of a lightning bolt over downtown Grand Rapids during storms on April 14, 2026. Photo provided by Alexia Crosby. WXMI

A photo of a tree that fell on a vehicle in Kentwood during severe storms on April 16, 2026. Picture provided by Vanessa Vargas. WXMI

A photo of lightning from storms in Wyoming on April 14, 2026 from Hailey Tromp WXMI

A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton Buchholz WXMI

A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton Buchholz WXMI

A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton Buchholz WXMI

A photo of lightning from storms in Wyoming on April 14, 2026 from Hailey Tromp WXMI

A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Missy Cummings WXMI

A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Missy Cummings WXMI

A photo of lightning from storms in Sand Lake on April 14, 2026 from Emily Lacy WXMI

Downed trees in Montcalm County following severe storms on April 14. FOX 17

A downed tree in Montcalm County following severe storms on April 14. FOX 17

A photo of lightning from storms in Sand Lake on April 14, 2026 from Emily Lacy WXMI

A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Danielle Evett WXMI

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