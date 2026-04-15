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The impact of Tuesday night's severe storms as seen through your photos

Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms impacted West Michigan during the night on April 14 into April 15. Here are some of the photos your neighbors sent us during and after the storms.

Lightning Unknown Peyton Buchholz 01.jpg A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzPhoto by: WXMI Lightning Unknown Danielle Evett 01.png A photo of lightning in Kentwood during severe storms on April 16, 2026. Picture provided by Danielle Evett.Photo by: WXMI Lightning Grand Rapids Alexia Crosby.png A photo of a lightning bolt over downtown Grand Rapids during storms on April 14, 2026. Photo provided by Alexia Crosby.Photo by: WXMI Tree damage Kentwood Vanessa Vargas 03.jpg A photo of a tree that fell on a vehicle in Kentwood during severe storms on April 16, 2026. Picture provided by Vanessa Vargas.Photo by: WXMI Lightning Wyoming Hailey Tromp 01.jpg A photo of lightning from storms in Wyoming on April 14, 2026 from Hailey TrompPhoto by: WXMI Lightning Unknown Peyton Buchholz 02.jpg A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzPhoto by: WXMI Lightning Unknown Peyton Buchholz 03.jpg A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzPhoto by: WXMI Lightning Unknown Peyton Buchholz 04.jpg A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzPhoto by: WXMI Lightning Wyoming Hailey Tromp 02.jpeg A photo of lightning from storms in Wyoming on April 14, 2026 from Hailey TrompPhoto by: WXMI Lightning Unknown Missy Cummings 02.jpeg A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Missy CummingsPhoto by: WXMI Lightning Unknown Missy Cummings 01.jpeg A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Missy CummingsPhoto by: WXMI Lightning Sand Lake Emily Lacy 02.jpeg A photo of lightning from storms in Sand Lake on April 14, 2026 from Emily LacyPhoto by: WXMI Image (15).jpg Downed trees in Montcalm County following severe storms on April 14.Photo by: FOX 17 Image (14).jpg A downed tree in Montcalm County following severe storms on April 14.Photo by: FOX 17 Lightning Sand Lake Emily Lacy 01.jpeg A photo of lightning from storms in Sand Lake on April 14, 2026 from Emily LacyPhoto by: WXMI Lightning Unknown Danielle Evett 02.png A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Danielle EvettPhoto by: WXMI

The impact of Tuesday night's severe storms as seen through your photos

close-gallery
  • Lightning Unknown Peyton Buchholz 01.jpg
  • Lightning Unknown Danielle Evett 01.png
  • Lightning Grand Rapids Alexia Crosby.png
  • Tree damage Kentwood Vanessa Vargas 03.jpg
  • Lightning Wyoming Hailey Tromp 01.jpg
  • Lightning Unknown Peyton Buchholz 02.jpg
  • Lightning Unknown Peyton Buchholz 03.jpg
  • Lightning Unknown Peyton Buchholz 04.jpg
  • Lightning Wyoming Hailey Tromp 02.jpeg
  • Lightning Unknown Missy Cummings 02.jpeg
  • Lightning Unknown Missy Cummings 01.jpeg
  • Lightning Sand Lake Emily Lacy 02.jpeg
  • Image (15).jpg
  • Image (14).jpg
  • Lightning Sand Lake Emily Lacy 01.jpeg
  • Lightning Unknown Danielle Evett 02.png

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A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzWXMI
A photo of lightning in Kentwood during severe storms on April 16, 2026. Picture provided by Danielle Evett.WXMI
A photo of a lightning bolt over downtown Grand Rapids during storms on April 14, 2026. Photo provided by Alexia Crosby.WXMI
A photo of a tree that fell on a vehicle in Kentwood during severe storms on April 16, 2026. Picture provided by Vanessa Vargas.WXMI
A photo of lightning from storms in Wyoming on April 14, 2026 from Hailey TrompWXMI
A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzWXMI
A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzWXMI
A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzWXMI
A photo of lightning from storms in Wyoming on April 14, 2026 from Hailey TrompWXMI
A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Missy CummingsWXMI
A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Missy CummingsWXMI
A photo of lightning from storms in Sand Lake on April 14, 2026 from Emily LacyWXMI
Downed trees in Montcalm County following severe storms on April 14.FOX 17
A downed tree in Montcalm County following severe storms on April 14.FOX 17
A photo of lightning from storms in Sand Lake on April 14, 2026 from Emily LacyWXMI
A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Danielle EvettWXMI
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