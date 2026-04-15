The impact of Tuesday night's severe storms as seen through your photos
Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms impacted West Michigan during the night on April 14 into April 15. Here are some of the photos your neighbors sent us during and after the storms.
A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzPhoto by: WXMI A photo of lightning in Kentwood during severe storms on April 16, 2026. Picture provided by Danielle Evett.Photo by: WXMI A photo of a lightning bolt over downtown Grand Rapids during storms on April 14, 2026. Photo provided by Alexia Crosby.Photo by: WXMI A photo of a tree that fell on a vehicle in Kentwood during severe storms on April 16, 2026. Picture provided by Vanessa Vargas.Photo by: WXMI A photo of lightning from storms in Wyoming on April 14, 2026 from Hailey TrompPhoto by: WXMI A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzPhoto by: WXMI A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzPhoto by: WXMI A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Peyton BuchholzPhoto by: WXMI A photo of lightning from storms in Wyoming on April 14, 2026 from Hailey TrompPhoto by: WXMI A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Missy CummingsPhoto by: WXMI A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Missy CummingsPhoto by: WXMI A photo of lightning from storms in Sand Lake on April 14, 2026 from Emily LacyPhoto by: WXMI Downed trees in Montcalm County following severe storms on April 14.Photo by: FOX 17 A downed tree in Montcalm County following severe storms on April 14.Photo by: FOX 17 A photo of lightning from storms in Sand Lake on April 14, 2026 from Emily LacyPhoto by: WXMI A photo of lightning from storms on April 14, 2026 from Danielle EvettPhoto by: WXMI