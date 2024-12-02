The FOX 17 Weather Warrior offers new look at West Michigan weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17’s weather vehicle, dubbed “Weather Warrior,” fulfills a critical role in reporting West Michigan weather.

“Our Weather Warrior is awesome because it puts you right in the storm and it puts you right in the conditions,” said Chief Meteorologist, Kevin Craig. “We got a reporter along with the photographer that's in there showing the real-time situation of what the roadways look like.”

Craig says the modified Jeep Grand Cherokee is crucial for crews to provide live updates. “Because not every spot is the same. If you're in a lake-effect snow squall and near whiteout conditions, it can be blinding, whereas in other areas you might be seeing blue sky and sunshine. So you can see how critical something like that tool, our Weather Warrior, could be.”

Weather Warrior features a roof-mounted, 360-degree rotating camera and two interior cameras, all of which can be previewed on a screen tucked away in the passenger visor. It also comes equipped with a Starlink satellite connection, capable of providing crystal-clear video from nearly anywhere in the country.

“Storms and winter storms in particular have become a huge thing, all over the country. And they seem to be getting worse because we're seeing more extreme weather,” according to Craig. To help it cover weather events common in West Michigan, FOX 17 engineers implemented a variety of features like a custom lift kit and specialty all-weather tires. They also worked to install a custom-cut metal roof rack, bull bar, side steps, and several lighting fixtures.

Craig hopes these tools help folks in a variety of ways, from parents planning their day to superintendents deciding to delay or cancel school. “Maybe in some small way, our Weather Warrior and our team of meteorologists can help in making that determination. That's what we're here for.”

