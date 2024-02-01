Watch Now
Sunshine is finally back in the forecast for West Michigan

High temperatures in the 40s this weekend
Sunny skies returning for Friday and the weekend
Posted at 5:56 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 17:56:09-05

WEST MICHIGAN — After a long stretch of gloomy and cloudy weather, sunshine is back in the forecast for West Michigan! According to the National Weather Service, the last time Grand Rapids saw more than ten minutes of sunshine was January 21.

Our blanket of cloud cover is likely to break apart early Friday, delivering partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies by Friday afternoon and evening. Start making plans to watch the sunset! If you take any photos of the sunset, please email them to weather@fox17online.com.

More sunshine is anticipated for this weekend. A few clouds are possible on Saturday morning. Aside from that, plan on mostly sunny skies all weekend. High temperatures will be in the 40s, as well. Sunday looks to be the warmest and sunniest weekend day.

Our stretch of sun continues into next week, with a mix of sun and clouds next Monday through Wednesday. The next chance for rain in West Michigan is Thursday, February 8.

Temperatures will be above-average next week, remaining in the 40s. High temperatures could make a run at 50 degrees next Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for all updates.

