Storms cause damage, take out power in Cannon Twp

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — As families work to pick up the debris scattered around their homes, and make any quick fixes they are able, another round of storms is expected to roll into West Michigan Wednesday evening.

Cannon Township got hit especially hard by the rain and wind late Tuesday, knocking out power for about 2/3 of all residents.

While streets in the area all remained open as of Wednesday afternoon, there were trees scattered on the sides of roadways and in front yards all throughout the area.

The township hall at 6878 Belding Rd will have water and temporary shelter available for anyone who needs it, at least until 11:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

There is a water hose sitting in front of the Cannon Twp Fire Station #2 attached to the township hall. Residents can use it at their own discretion, though there will be someone on duty there able to help if needed.

“People do have generators, I’m concerned about the ones that don't,” said Cannon Twp supervisor Steve Grimm.

“I was just talking to our fire chief, we've had over 2 dozen calls for damage.”

People with plastic tubs in their trunks stopped by to use the fire station water spout intermittently throughout Wednesday afternoon, those still without power, as well as those preparing for the next round of storms expected late Wednesday night.