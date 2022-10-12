Stay weather aware! Chance of severe storms this afternoon into the evening

WEST MICHIGAN — A line of storms starting to exit Milwaukee and portions of eastern Wisconsin will begin crossing Lake Michigan. This line of storms has been associated with a few weak tornadoes, strong winds up to 60 miles an hour, and radar indicated small hail.

Conditions today have been mild in most of our viewing area with peeks of sunshine and scattered rain showers. The peeks of sunshine will play a role in potentially creating instability that could lead to those storms strengthening when they reach the lakeshore in Michigan. It will be imperative that you stay weather aware today, if these storms end up strengthening.

Our team of meteorologists will continue to track the line of showers and storms as they cross the lake.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

